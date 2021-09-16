More I-93 construction between Exit 8 and 6

CONCORD, N.H. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will implement changes to the traffic pattern to facilitate bridge work on I-93 southbound in Manchester beginning on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Weather permitting, southbound traffic will be shifted over the bridge at Stevens Pond near mile marker 21.6 to allow construction crews to continue concrete repairs and install new expansion joints on the bridge. The traffic shift will be in place through mid-November.

Lane closures will be in use Thursday night from 7 pm to 5 am for striping operations. Exit 7 will be closed for several hours after 10 pm. During that time traffic needing to go east on Route 101 will follow the detour signs to Exit 6 and back on to Route 101 eastbound. Slower traffic may be encountered through the work area. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.

This $8.4 million bridge preservation project is being constructed by R.S. Audley, Inc. from Bow, NH.

