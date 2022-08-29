More housing on the agenda for Thursday’s Planning Board meeting

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board met on Thursday, August 18. If you missed the meeting, it is available to watch on-demand.

The Board held a Limited Public Hearing to discuss a conditional use permit to construct an ADU at 240 Pinecrest Road. The applicant presented some modifications and the public hearing has been closed. This application will be deliberated at a Limited Business Meeting on September 1.

The following cases were discussed at the meeting and applications were approved:

S2022-006: 141 and 149 Huntress Street

SP2022-014: 607 Chestnut Street

The application request for signage on the rooftop at 409 Elm Street (SP2019-016) was denied.

PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will hold its next meeting on Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. A complete copy of the Agenda may be found here.

SP2018-079 Amendment: 896 Goffs Falls Road, General Industrial / Industrial Zoning District, Ward 8 Applicant is asking to amend a previously approved site plan for an existing 12-bay automotive repair facility by proposing a parking lot expansion and associated stormwater management provisions. CU2022-023: 651 Central Street, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 5 Applicant is seeking a conditional use permit for the construction of a 456 SF, one-bedroom Accessory Dwelling Unit attached to an existing single-family residential structure. CU2022-024: 299 Corning Road, Residential One Family Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 8 Applicant is seeking a conditional use permit application to construct an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) that exceeds 750 SF in area, located on the lower floor of an existing split-level single-family dwelling. CU2022-025: 303 Pine Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 3 Applicant seeks a conditional use permit to convert approximately 750 SF of existing space most recently utilized as a retail clothing store into an esthetician’s shop. SP2022-003, 610 Second Street, General Business Zoning District, Ward 10 Applicant has submitted a site-plan application for a proposed four-unit apartment building of approximately 3,740 SF and parking, to replace a fire-damaged three (3) unit building. CU2022-026 & SP2022-009: 48 Brook Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 3 Applicant is seeking a conditional use permit to reduce on-site parking from 15 spaces required to 9 along with a change of use site plan application to convert an existing mixed-use office building into a 10-unit, multi-family apartment building. SP2022-16: 415-417 Granite Street, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 10 Applicant has submitted a site plan application to convert an existing 1,800 SF first-floor area previously used for commercial uses into a four-bedroom residential apartment. SP2022-017: 80 Walsh Ave, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 10 A site plan application to convert 612 SF of existing attached space as part of an existing residential structure into a fourth residential unit with associated parking area.

LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases will be reviewed during the Board’s Limited Business Meeting.

CU2022-022: 240 Pinecrest Road, Residential One Family Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 1

CU2022-023: 651 Central Street, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 5

CU2022-025: 303 Pine Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 3

WHAT ARE ZONING DISTRICTS?

You will notice that when a property is reviewed by the Planning Board, the Zoning District is noted. So what is a Zoning District? Zoning Districts are land use categories that establish specific guidelines for activities and uses when developing land. Zoning districts and land use guidelines are uses are laid out in Manchester’s Zoning Ordinance.

If you would like to dig into this further and look at the zones across the city, there is a one-page zoning map available on the City of Manchester website as well as a detailed zoning map.