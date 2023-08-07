Sentenced on gun offense, Adam Montgomery denies killing daughter

MANCHESTER, NH – Adam Montgomery was sentenced on Monday to 32½ to 75 years in prison on two counts each of theft of guns and armed career criminal.
Montgomery appeared in court Monday for sentencing on charges he was a convicted felon when he stole guns from a Manchester home in 2019.
Before a recess in the proceedings, Montgomery briefly addressed the judge prior to the sentencing, asking her to focus on the charges today. He said he loved his daughter unconditionally and that he is not guilty of killing her.
“I did not kill her,” Montgomery told the judge.
“The only consideration that I ask of you this morning is for you not to consider anything as it relates to the case regarding my daughter Harmony. I did not kill my daughter, Harmony, and I look forward to my upcoming trial to refute those offensive claims. To that, Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati responded, “The state is also looking forward to that trial coming up this fall.”
After the hearing Harmony’s mother, Crystal Sorey, who was in the courtroom accompanied by a victim/witness advocate, had a strong reaction to Montgomery’s claim.
“Bullshit” that he didn’t kill Harmony,” Sorey said, adding that Montgomery’s own wife, Kayla Montgomery, “even said he did.”
Montgomery is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his daughter Harmony, 5.
This story will be updated – check back later this afternoon for full courtroom coverage.
