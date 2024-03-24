Mont Vernon’s new library project approved at town meeting

MONT VERNON, NH – After several years of hard work, planning, and fundraising the town voted ‘Yes’ at Town Meeting to accept $4M in donations and pledges as well as approve a $1.99M bond. This allows construction to begin on the new Daland Memorial Library in Mont Vernon.

Construction of the new library will begin this summer. The new 7,600-square-foot library will be located on the hill behind the Post Office, off Grand Hill Road. The building was designed by Dewing Schmid Kearns Architects + Planners, Concord, MA and will be constructed by Turnstone Corporation, Milford, NH. Projected opening date is late 2025.

Like the current Daland Memorial Library, the new library will be host to library programs for all ages, but the new library will be safe and accessible to all residents of Mont Vernon. The new building will allow residents to use the library during events as it includes multiple distinct areas including a Children’s Room, Teen Area, and spaces for gathering and remote working.

Through generous donors, grants, and fundraising efforts, more than 67% of the $5.99 million needed for the project has been raised or pledged through private funds. Voters recently approved a bond to provide the balance of the funding. “We are excited to bring a new, updated library to the town of Mont Vernon and look forward to breaking ground soon. We are very grateful to the Mont Vernon community for their generous support and faith in the project.” said Cindy Raspiller, Mont Vernon Library Charitable Foundation President, and 24-year resident of the town.

For more information on the Mont Vernon Library Charitable Foundation, please visit www.mvlcf.org

For more information on the Mont Vernon Library Project, please visit mvlibrarybuildingcommittee.com