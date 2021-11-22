Monday’s weather: Fast-moving storm will give way to sunny breaks

Sunday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Nov. 21 – Nov. 25
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Sunny and not as cold for Turkey Day with a high of 51, along with a light northwest wind. Turning colder Friday into the weekend.
Thanksgiving Travel Update
Thanksgiving Travel outlook for Wednesday: Sunny and milder here in New England. The majority of the U.S. will have good travel conditions.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Snow with rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph…except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the afternoon.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon.
