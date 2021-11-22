Monday’s weather: Fast-moving storm will give way to sunny breaks

Today: Early morning showers ending followed by breaks of sun in the afternoon. High 53 Winds: Becoming NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 27 (feeling like 13) Winds: NW 15-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High 38 (feeling like 28) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, breezy & cold. Low 24 (feeling like 18) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 43 Winds: 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny & not as cold. High 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Cloudy & cool, with some rain in the afternoon. High 44 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Periods of rain mixed with snow. Low 26 (feeling like 18) Winds: 10-15+ mph