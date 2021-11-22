Monday’s weather: Fast-moving storm will give way to sunny breaks

Monday, November 22, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Sunday’s Weather

Today low pressure will cross New Hampshire with showers ending this morning. Since the storm is fast-moving it will be dry this afternoon with some sunny breaks. The coldest air of the season moving in tonight and tomorrow with brisk winds.

5-Day Outlook Nov. 21 – Nov. 25

Today: Early morning showers ending followed by breaks of sun in the afternoon. High 53 Winds: Becoming NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 27 (feeling like 13) Winds: NW 15-20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High 38 (feeling like 28) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, breezy & cold. Low 24 (feeling like 18) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 43 Winds: 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny & not as cold. High 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy & cool, with some rain in the afternoon. High 44 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Periods of rain mixed with snow. Low 26 (feeling like 18) Winds: 10-15+ mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Sunny and not as cold for Turkey Day with a high of 51, along with a light northwest wind. Turning colder Friday into the weekend.

Thanksgiving Travel Update

Thanksgiving Travel outlook for Wednesday: Sunny and milder here in New England. The majority of the U.S. will have good travel conditions.

Forecast for the White Mountains

  • Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Snow with rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph…except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the afternoon.
  • Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon.

grayscale photo of man writing on paper

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!