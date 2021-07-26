Monday’s Weather: You’ll be walking on humid sunshine today

Monday’s Weather

Today high pressure will bring humid sunshine with highs near 90.

Weather Trivia

July 25, 1956. The Italian passenger ship Andrea Doria collided with the Swedish liner Stockholm in dense fog off the coast of Nantucket.

5-Day Outlook July 26 – July 30

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer & humid High 89 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear & humid Low 67 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm & humid High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Turning less humid with showers late Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun; not as warm with a spot thunderstorm High: 76 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low: 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with increasing humidity; spot thunderstorms High 75 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and turning less humid with some showers Low 61 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 75 Winds: NW10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear and comfortable cool Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Sunny and dry weather moving in on Friday and lasting into the weekend.

Wallis Sands State Beach in Rye.

Beach Weather Update

Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In lower 80s.
Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet
Water temperature: 67 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.9 feet (MLLW) 08:00 AM. High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 01:58 PM.

