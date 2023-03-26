Monday’s weather: You’ll be walkin’ on sunshine until the clouds come, then – wintry mix, high of 54

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Monday’s Weather

Sunshine starts the day, then clouds increase and thicken in the afternoon with a high of 54. Tonight, some light rain mixed with snow with lows in the mid-30s.

PLAY BALL!! Red Sox home opener on Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with a first-pitch temperature of 45 at 2:10. 5-Day Outlook, March 27-31 Today: Morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 54 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Periods of light rain mixed with snow. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Cloudy & cooler with an early mix of rain & snow showers. High 47 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. High 45 (feel like 36) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Thursday night: Clear & cold. Low 26 Winds: W 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 47 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Friday night: Periods of rain. Low 38 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Those famous showers will start on the first day of April.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 45 mph becoming north around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph becoming north and decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 10 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.