Monday’s weather: Welcome spring (at 5:24 p.m.) with a sunny, breezy day, high of 49

Monday’s Weather
Spring arrives at 5:24 this afternoon with sunny and milder conditions compared to the last day of winter yesterday. Dry weather with milder temperatures in the 50s continues through Wednesday.
5-Day Outlook, March 20-24
Temperatures Friday into the beginning of next week will average above normal.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
During the first week of spring, temperatures will average above normal.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Highs around 30…except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 70 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 26 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below in the morning.