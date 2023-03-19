Monday’s weather: Welcome spring (at 5:24 p.m.) with a sunny, breezy day, high of 49

Weather Watch Video

Monday’s Weather

Spring arrives at 5:24 this afternoon with sunny and milder conditions compared to the last day of winter yesterday. Dry weather with milder temperatures in the 50s continues through Wednesday.

5-Day Outlook, March 20-24 Today (first day of spring 5:24 PM): Sunny, breezy, and milder. High 49 (feel like 43) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tonight: Mostly clear & cold. Low 27 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 56 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 53 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Cloudy with a few showers late. Low 39 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Thursday: Cloudy with a few showers. High 54 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Some showers early with some clearing late. Low 44 Winds: W 5-10mph Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Clouding up. Low 38 Winds: NW Temperatures Friday into the beginning of next week will average above normal. Friday into the beginning of next week will average above normal. Weather Patterns We’re Watching

During the first week of spring, temperatures will average above normal.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs around 30…except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 70 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 26 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below in the morning.