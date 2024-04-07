Monday’s weather: Warmer with mostly sunny skies for eclipse viewing, high of 64

**The US Forest Service Mount Washington Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning. This avalanche warning does not apply to operating ski areas.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mainly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 8 above in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. ph.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!