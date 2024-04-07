Monday’s weather: Warmer with mostly sunny skies for eclipse viewing, high of 64

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Today for the beginning of the partial eclipse at 2:15 will be clear with a temperature of 62. Maximum partial eclipse at 3:29 will be clear with a temperature of 61. The end of the partial eclipse at 4:30 will be mainly clear with a temperature of 62.

5-Day Outlook, April 8-April 12

Today (Solar Eclipse): Warmer with mostly sunny sky and great viewing conditions. High 64 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & mild. Low 42 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 39 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with some showers. High 52 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 43 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Periods of rain (.25″). High 53 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Mild & breezy with some rain (.50″). Low 52 (feel like 47) Winds: SE 15-20 mph
Friday: Cloudy, breezy, & warmer with showers (.30″) High 66 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 46 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Solar Eclipse Weather Update

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse for northern New Hampshire with a partial solar eclipse for the rest of the state. Monday’s forecast is warmer with a high of 62. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. Manchester will not experience a total eclipse and eye protection is needed at all times when viewing a partial eclipse.

Manchester, the partial eclipse begins at 2:15 PM Maximum eclipse coverage will be 95.3%. at 3:29 PM Partial eclipse ends at 4:30 PM

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend some sun and mild with highs around 60 degrees.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

**The US Forest Service Mount Washington Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning. This avalanche warning does not apply to operating ski areas.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mainly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 8 above in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. ph.

