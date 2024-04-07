Monday’s weather: Warmer with mostly sunny skies for eclipse viewing, high of 64

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Monday’s Weather
Today for the beginning of the partial eclipse at 2:15 will be clear with a temperature of 62. Maximum partial eclipse at 3:29 will be clear with a temperature of 61. The end of the partial eclipse at 4:30 will be mainly clear with a temperature of 62.
Solar Eclipse Weather Update
The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse for northern New Hampshire with a partial solar eclipse for the rest of the state. Monday’s forecast is warmer with a high of 62. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. Manchester will not experience a total eclipse and eye protection is needed at all times when viewing a partial eclipse.
Manchester, the partial eclipse begins at 2:15 PM Maximum eclipse coverage will be 95.3%. at 3:29 PM Partial eclipse ends at 4:30 PM
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
**The US Forest Service Mount Washington Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning. This avalanche warning does not apply to operating ski areas.
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mainly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 8 above in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. ph.
