Monday’s weather: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 31

Sunday, January 30, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Monday’s Weather

Today will be not as cold as yesterday as high pressure settles across New Hampshire. Milder air arrives at least briefly, midweek for Groundhog Day.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 31- Feb. 4

Today: Mix sun & clouds and not as cold. High 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 9 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 33 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 26 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Groundhog Day: Cloudy and milder. High 41 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy and mild. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Cloudy with showers. High 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Periods of rain that may change to a wintery mix late. Low 26 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Wintery mix to snow (2-4″) High 34 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and much colder. Low 10 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Monday Morning Storm Quarterbacking

The storm Saturday tracked 40 miles farther out to sea, if not Southern New Hampshire would have gotten these numbers.

Instead, we got these numbers.

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Groundhog Day is Wednesday, if Punxsutawney Phil doesn’t see his shadow, we can expect warmer temperatures and early spring. Right now, it’s looking cloudy on Wednesday.

Punxsutawney Phil. Photo/Chris Flook, Wikimedia Commons

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 13…except around 8 above at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 45 mph decrease to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 40 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs 10 to 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.
About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

