Monday’s weather: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 31

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 13…except around 8 above at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 45 mph decrease to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 40 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs 10 to 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.

