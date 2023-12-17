Monday’s weather: Warmer and windy with rain, heavy at times, high of 62

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Monday’s Weather
Flood Watch in Effect
WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
WHERE…New Hampshire, including the following areas, Belknap, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, Merrimack, Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Southern Coos, Southern Grafton, Sullivan, and Western and Central Hillsborough.
WHEN…Through late tonight.
IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor the latest forecast and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Wind Advisory in Effect 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday
WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
WHERE…In New Hampshire for Strafford and Interior Rockingham Counties.
WHEN…From 7 AM TODAY to 1 AM Tuesday.
IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
5-Day Outlook, Dec. 18 – 22
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. Highs in the mid-40s. Southeast winds 40 to 50 mph… except southeast 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
