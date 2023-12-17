Monday’s weather: Warmer and windy with rain, heavy at times, high of 62

Sunday, December 17, 2023
Sunday, December 17, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

Mild with highs in the low 60s with heavy, soaking rainfall and areas of flooding. A period of gusty, potentially strong winds with gusts near 50 mph is also possible today that could bring power outages and difficult travel. Coastal New Hampshire could see coastal flooding with wind gusts of 55 mph.

Flood Watch in Effect

WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

WHERE…New Hampshire, including the following areas, Belknap, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, Merrimack, Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Southern Coos, Southern Grafton, Sullivan, and Western and Central Hillsborough.

WHEN…Through late tonight.

IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor the latest forecast and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Wind Advisory in Effect 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday

WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

WHERE…In New Hampshire for Strafford and Interior Rockingham Counties.

WHEN…From 7 AM TODAY to 1 AM Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 18 – 22

Today: Warmer & windy with some heavy rain (1.5″). High 62 (feel like 52) Winds: SSE 20-30 with gusts to 40 mph with gusts near 50 mph along the coast.
Tonight: Few clouds, breezy with a passing flurry and colder. Low 38 (feel like 28) Winds: SW 10-20+ mph
Tuesday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 46 (feel like 41) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clearing, breezy, & cold. Low 26 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Sunny. High 41 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday (First day of Winter): Lots of sun & breezy. High 44 (feel like 32) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear to Partly cloudy. Low 26 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny & cold. High 37 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear & cold. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Christmas is 7 days away the outlook for Christmas Day is mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. Highs in the mid-40s. Southeast winds 40 to 50 mph… except southeast 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

