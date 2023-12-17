Monday’s weather: Warmer and windy with rain, heavy at times, high of 62

Flood Watch in Effect

WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

WHERE…New Hampshire, including the following areas, Belknap, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, Merrimack, Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Southern Coos, Southern Grafton, Sullivan, and Western and Central Hillsborough.

WHEN…Through late tonight.

IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor the latest forecast and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Wind Advisory in Effect 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday

WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

WHERE…In New Hampshire for Strafford and Interior Rockingham Counties.

WHEN…From 7 AM TODAY to 1 AM Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 18 – 22