Monday’s weather: Warm and humid with lots of sun, high around 90

Monday’s Weather
Weather Alert
BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING… Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities. The warm air temperatures in the low to mid-80s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold-water temperatures which are currently only lower to mid-50s.
5-Day Outlook May 30-June 3
Memorial Day: Very warm and more humid with lots of sun. High Near 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, humid, and very warm. Low 70 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun, cooler, and less humidity. High 80 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday (June 1): Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 65 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 52 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. High 75 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. High 70 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 54
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature: In the lower 80s. Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 54 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 06:34 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 12:28 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.