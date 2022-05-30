Monday’s weather: Warm and humid with lots of sun, high around 90

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature: In the lower 80s. Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 54 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 06:34 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 12:28 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.