Monday’s weather: Warm and humid with lots of sun, high around 90

Sunday, May 29, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, May 29, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Monday’s Weather

Last year Memorial Day was cloudy, cool, and damp, this year just the opposite with lots of sunshine, very warm and more humid.

Weather Alert

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING… Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities. The warm air temperatures in the low to mid-80s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold-water temperatures which are currently only lower to mid-50s.

5-Day Outlook May 30-June 3

Memorial Day: Very warm and more humid with lots of sun. High Near 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy, humid, and very warm. Low 70 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some sun, cooler, and less humidity. High 80 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday (June 1): Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 65 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 52 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. High 75 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. High 70 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 54

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the first week of June, temperatures will be in the 70s with showers mid to late week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature: In the lower 80s. Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 54 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 06:34 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 12:28 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts