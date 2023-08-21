Monday’s weather: Warm and humid, high of 86, late day spot T-storm

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather A brief warmup continues today with highs in the middle 80s, but the humidity will make it feel like 89. A cold front will bring the chance of a thundershower in the area late in the afternoon, followed by less humid air tonight.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 21–25 Today: Humid & very warm with some sun & clouds with a spot thunderstorm during the afternoon. High 86 (feel like 89) Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & turning less humid. Low 60 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 79 Winds: N 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Clear & comfortably cool. Low 54 Winds: N 5-10 mph Wednesday: Sunny & nice. High 78 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Sunshine mixed with clouds & pleasant. High 78 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph Friday: Cloudy & more humid with some showers around. High 74 Winds: S 10-15 mph Friday night: Cloudy & humid with some rain that could be heavy. Low 64 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Fall Feeling

After today the rest of the week will feel like September with highs in the 70s.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend into the last week of August temperatures will be below normal with above-normal precipitation.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s.m Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. BEACH FORECAST Weather: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. UV Index: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential: None High Temperature: In the lower 80s. Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Surf Height: Around 1 foot. Water Temperature: 66 degrees. Rip Current Risk: Low Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 09:20 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 03:16 PM. View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole Lake Forecast West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 72 degrees.