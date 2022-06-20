Monday’s weather: Walkin’ on sunshine, with a high of 77

Monday’s Weather

Total sunshine can be expected today. This will allow temperatures to reach the upper 70s during the afternoon.

Weather Trivia

The high yesterday was only 63 just 2 degrees from tying the record low high of 61 set in 1935.

5-Day Outlook June 20-June 26

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 77 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 48 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday (First Day of Summer): Mix sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 73 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Low 58 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and more humid with some showers. High 68 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 59 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid, and warmer. High 83 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Low 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hazy, hot, and humid weather returns this weekend. It could be the start of a heat wave!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 14 in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: High.

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the upper 60s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 60 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 11:25 AM High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 05:31 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 64 degrees.

