Monday’s weather: Walkin’ on sunshine, with a high of 77

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 14 in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: High.

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the upper 60s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 60 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 11:25 AM High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 05:31 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week