Monday’s weather: Unseasonably milder temps today, windy with some showers

Monday’s Weather
A warm front lifts across New Hampshire this morning with a period of showers along with unseasonably mild conditions. A strong cold front will sweep across the area this evening which will be accompanied by another period of showers, strong winds, and even a thunderstorm. Colder air works into the region late tonight and tomorrow.
5-Day Outlook Dec. 6 – Dec. 10
Today: Cloudy, windy, and warmer with showery periods. High 56 Winds: S 15-20+ mph
Tonight: Early thunderstorm, windy & colder. Low 33 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Cold with a mix of sun & clouds. High 39 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers in the afternoon. High 36 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Early snow showers then becoming partly cloudy late. Low 24 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cold. High 36 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy & cold. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Early snow showers then cloudy. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
On Wednesday the storm looks like it will stay far enough south and east, spearing us the threat of significant snowfall.
Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below
Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire (skinh.com)
- Open: Loon Mt. and Bretton Woods, Attitash Mountain Resort, Cannon Mountain, Wildcat Mountain Friday,
- December 10 – Gunstock Mountain Resort Saturday
- December 11 – Black Mountain, Crotched Mountain Friday
- December 17 – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Sunday
- December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area
- TBD – Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, Mount Sunapee Resort, Pats Peak, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Whaleback
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Sleet likely with a chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 40 mph becoming southwest and increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, south winds around 55 mph becoming southwest and increasing to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above in the morning.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Snow showers with a chance of sleet in the morning. Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above in the morning.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!