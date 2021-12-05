Monday’s weather: Unseasonably milder temps today, windy with some showers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A warm front lifts across New Hampshire this morning with a period of showers along with unseasonably mild conditions. A strong cold front will sweep across the area this evening which will be accompanied by another period of showers, strong winds, and even a thunderstorm. Colder air works into the region late tonight and tomorrow.