Monday’s weather: Typical autumn day, high around 74

Monday’s Weather
A normal September day with a mix of sun & clouds and highs in the low 70s.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 27 – Oct. 1
Today: Mix of sun & clouds High 74 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a spot shower High 70 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clearing & cool Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Intervals of clouds & sun with a chilly wind High 65 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cool Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Intervals of clouds & sun with a spot shower High 59 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & cool Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mix of sun & clouds High 64 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The feel of fall moves in mid to late week with highs only in the 50s & 60s.
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s…except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 10 to 20 mph…except west 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!