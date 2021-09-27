Monday’s weather: Typical autumn day, high around 74

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s…except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 10 to 20 mph…except west 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.