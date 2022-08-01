Monday’s weather: Sunny with some clouds, high of 90 as heat wave settles in for this week

Monday, August 1, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, August 1, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Monday’s Weather

As we start a new month increasing heat and humidity with the most oppressive days being Thursday and perhaps Friday.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 1-Aug. 5

Today (Aug. 1): Some sun & clouds, hot, and humid. High 90 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear, warm, and humid. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hot & humid with some sun with a pop-up thunderstorm. High 91 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun and slightly less humid. High 92 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Low 69 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Very hot and muggy with some sun. High 99 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds, very warm, and humid. Low 74 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun and muggy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy and humid with spotty thunderstorms in the evening. Low E 5-10 mph

August weather outlook

Very warm and dry. Temperatures averaging above normal this month.

Precipitation averaging below normal this month.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Increasing heat and humidity as the week progresses. Oppressive heat appears likely mid to late in the week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny with increasing humidity.

U.V. Index: Very high

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 08:45 AM. High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 02:43 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny and more humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 77 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts