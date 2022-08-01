Monday’s weather: Sunny with some clouds, high of 90 as heat wave settles in for this week

Today (Aug. 1): Some sun & clouds, hot, and humid. High 90 Winds: SW 5-15 mph Tonight: Mainly clear, warm, and humid. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tuesday: Hot & humid with some sun with a pop-up thunderstorm. High 91 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Some sun and slightly less humid. High 92 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Low 69 Winds: S 5-10 mph Thursday: Very hot and muggy with some sun. High 99 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Some clouds, very warm, and humid. Low 74 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Some sun and muggy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: N 5-10 mph Friday night: Cloudy and humid with spotty thunderstorms in the evening. Low E 5-10 mph

August weather outlook

Very warm and dry. Temperatures averaging above normal this month.

Precipitation averaging below normal this month.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Increasing heat and humidity as the week progresses. Oppressive heat appears likely mid to late in the week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny with increasing humidity.

U.V. Index: Very high

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 08:45 AM. High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 02:43 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee