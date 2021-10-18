Monday’s weather: Sunny with cooler temps, dipping down to 40 tonight

Monday’s Weather
An upper-level low will bring cool temperatures for today and tomorrow with highs in the 50s. The chilliest night of the season tonight with a low of 40, some upper 30s in the valleys.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 18 – Oct. 22
Today: Mix sun & clouds with a chilly breeze High 57 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Clear & chilly (chilliest night of the season so far) Low 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool with a chilly wind High 59 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Tuesday night: Mostly Clear & chilly Low 47 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer High 68 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & chilly Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Partly sunny; nice & warmer High 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & mild; showers late Low 54 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix sun & clouds after a morning shower High 63 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 41 Winds: NW 6-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Warming into the lower 70s by Thursday.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, except northwest 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
