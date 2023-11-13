Monday’s weather: Sunny with afternoon clouds, cold with a high of 45, low tonight 30

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Snow showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of snow is 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent.

NH Ski Season 2023