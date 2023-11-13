Monday’s weather: Sunny with afternoon clouds, cold with a high of 45, low tonight 30

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Today morning sunshine will give way to some afternoon clouds & chilly conditions with highs in the middle 40s. Tonight not as cold with a passing shower or flurry with lows around 30.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 13–17

Today: Sunny with afternoon clouds & cold. Hight 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Some clouds with a passing shower or flurry and not as cold. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 47 (feel like 41) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 28 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. High 53 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear & not as cold. Low 33 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Sunny & warmer. High Near 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mild with showers early with rain late. Low 46 Winds S 5-10 mph

Thanksgiving Week Weather

For Thanksgiving week temperatures will average above normal and it will be wetter than normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thanksgiving Day week will average above-normal temperatures with above-normal precipitation.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Snow showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of snow is 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts. https://www.skinh.com/conditions

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

