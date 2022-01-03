Monday’s weather: Sunny, windy and cold with temps dipping into the teens tonight

Monday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Jan. 3 – Jan. 7
Today: Partly sunny, windy, and cold. High 26 (Feel like 16) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 15 (Feel like 11) Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 37 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & milder with a few showers. High 44 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Showers early with some clearing late. Low 36 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with light snow (1-2″) after midnight. Low 30 Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy and colder with snow (3-5″). High 32 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph
Friday night: Clearing and cold. Low 14(feel like 4) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Snowuary
January can produce some big snowstorms! Three of Concord’s biggest snowstorms have occurred in January. Five of Concord’s snowiest days have occurred in January.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Potential for our first major snowstorm (6″+) of the New Year next Thursday night into Friday.
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 7 above. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs 5 to 15 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.
