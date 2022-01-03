Monday’s weather: Sunny, windy and cold with temps dipping into the teens tonight

Monday’s Weather

The long-awaited return to some sunshine will arrive today along with colder temperatures and gusty northerly wind making it feel like it’s in the teens. High clouds will move across the sky in the afternoon as a deepening low-pressure system passes by well offshore.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 3 – Jan. 7

Today: Partly sunny, windy, and cold. High 26 (Feel like 16) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 15 (Feel like 11) Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 37 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & milder with a few showers. High 44 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Showers early with some clearing late. Low 36 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with light snow (1-2″) after midnight. Low 30 Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Friday: Cloudy and colder with snow (3-5″). High 32 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph

Friday night: Clearing and cold. Low 14(feel like 4) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Snowuary

January can produce some big snowstorms! Three of Concord’s biggest snowstorms have occurred in January. Five of Concord’s snowiest days have occurred in January.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Potential for our first major snowstorm (6″+) of the New Year next Thursday night into Friday.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts

ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 7 above. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs 5 to 15 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

