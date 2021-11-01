Monday’s weather: Sunny, windy and chilly, high of 59

Monday’s Weather
Today lots of sun with a gusty westerly wind with highs near 60.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 1 – Nov. 5
Today: Mostly sunny, windy & nice High 59 Winds: W 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds High 56 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cold with a frost and freeze Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Cold with a mix of sun & clouds High 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & cold Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Partly sunny & cold High 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Cloudy & cold Low 34 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Highs for the first weekend of November in the 40s with sub-freezing lows.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s…except around 30 at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 35to45mph…except west 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!