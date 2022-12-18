Monday’s weather: Sunny, windy and a chill in the air, making the high of 38 feel like 27

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Low pressure over the Canadian Maritimes circulates dry, cold, and blustery weather into New Hampshire today and tomorrow. Snow flurries & snow showers on both days in ski country.

The outlook from Christmas Day through New Year’s Eve

Some snow chances as we end the year. Temperatures will average below normal.

Precipitation will average near normal.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 19-Dec. 23, 2022

Today: Mostly sunny & windy. High 38 (feel like 27) Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy and breezy. Low 28 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 36 (feel like 28) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday (Winter Solstice): Partly to mostly cloudy. High 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold with showers late. High 38 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy and windy with rain (1″). Low 35 (feel like 19) Winds: E 15-25+ mph
Friday: Mild & very windy with heavy rain (1″+), maybe a thunderstorm. High 54 Winds: SE 20-30+ mph
Friday night: Early showers with partial clearing late and turning much colder. Low around 20 Winds: SW 15-20+ mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our next storm Thursday into Friday looking more wet than white. Check in for updates. One thing is for sure it’s going to be a bitterly cold Christmas weekend.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs 12 to 22. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph… except northwest 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 27 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below.

 

