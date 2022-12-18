Monday’s weather: Sunny, windy and a chill in the air, making the high of 38 feel like 27

Friday night : Early showers with partial clearing late and turning much colder. Low around 20 Winds: SW 15-20+ mph

Our next storm Thursday into Friday looking more wet than white. Check in for updates. One thing is for sure it’s going to be a bitterly cold Christmas weekend.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs 12 to 22. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph… except northwest 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 27 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below.