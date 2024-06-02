Monday’s weather: Sunny, warm and humid, high of 85

Sunday, June 2, 2024
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Today will be mostly sunny and quite warm, with a high of 87 degrees but feeling like 91 degrees.

5-Day Outlook, June 3-7

Today: Expect some sunshine very warm and a slight increase in humidity. High 85 (feel like 91) Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Some clouds & mild. Low 55 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 78 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: The morning will have periods of clouds and sunshine, followed by increased cloudiness as the day progresses with more humidity. High 83 (feel like 89) Winds: SSW 5-10mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy, humid, and mild. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy & humid with some showers & thunderstorms. High 75 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy & mid with some showers. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy and humid with occasional showers. High 76 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 61 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Anticipate intermittent showers on Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures in the 70s. The following weekend should bring some sunshine, with highs near 80 degrees.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be partly sunny, followed by obscured summits later on. Expect highs in the upper 60s, except for areas above 5,000 feet where it will be in the lower 60s. North winds will be approximately 20 mph, decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, followed by periods of sunshine peeking through the clouds. Expect highs in the lower 70s. North winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
UV Index: Very high.
Winds: Northeast winds will be around 10 mph, shifting to the east in the afternoon.
Water Temperature: 56 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 09:11 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 03:30 PM EDT.

Jump in a Lake

North winds at approximately 5 mph will shift to the southeast in the afternoon. Expect waves of less than one foot. The weather will be mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature is 63 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God's Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

