Monday’s weather: Sunny, warm and humid, high of 85

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be partly sunny, followed by obscured summits later on. Expect highs in the upper 60s, except for areas above 5,000 feet where it will be in the lower 60s. North winds will be approximately 20 mph, decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, followed by periods of sunshine peeking through the clouds. Expect highs in the lower 70s. North winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 60s.

UV Index: Very high.

Winds: Northeast winds will be around 10 mph, shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Water Temperature: 56 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.

Surf Height: Around 1 foot.

Rip Current Risk: Low

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 09:11 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 03:30 PM EDT.

Jump in a Lake

North winds at approximately 5 mph will shift to the southeast in the afternoon. Expect waves of less than one foot. The weather will be mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature is 63 degrees.