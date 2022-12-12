Monday’s weather: Sunny today and warmer, high of 38

Sunday, December 11, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, December 11, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Today a weak low-pressure system tracks southeastward from the Great Lakes to southern New England and will be close enough to bring a few flurries or snow showers across mainly southwestern New Hampshire later this afternoon and tonight, leading to our first slick travel in spots for Monday morning.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 13-Dec. 17, 2022

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and not as cold. High 38 (feel like 27) Winds: N 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 21 (feel like 11) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, & cold. High 38 (feel like 27) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Clear, breezy & very cold. Low 19 (feel like 7) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Sunny, windy, & cold. High 34 (feel like 23) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear, breezy, & cold. Low 23 (feel like 17) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Increasing clouds and not as cold. High 41 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy with rain and or snow late. Low 33 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy & windy with rain and or snow with possible travel problems. High 39 Winds: ENE 10-20 mph
Friday night: Rain and or snow. Low 35 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Friday a coastal storm with rain and or snow, if snow several inches of snow is possible into Saturday. But the weather gets even more exciting from the 18th through the end of the month with the possibility of snow!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 20. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today – Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts