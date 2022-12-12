Monday’s weather: Sunny today and warmer, high of 38

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and not as cold. High 38 (feel like 27) Winds: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 21 (feel like 11) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, & cold. High 38 (feel like 27) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Clear, breezy & very cold. Low 19 (feel like 7) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Sunny, windy, & cold. High 34 (feel like 23) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear, breezy, & cold. Low 23 (feel like 17) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Increasing clouds and not as cold. High 41 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy with rain and or snow late. Low 33 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy & windy with rain and or snow with possible travel problems. High 39 Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Friday night: Rain and or snow. Low 35 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Next Friday a coastal storm with rain and or snow, if snow several inches of snow is possible into Saturday. But the weather gets even more exciting from the 18th through the end of the month with the possibility of snow!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 20. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today – Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report