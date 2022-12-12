Monday’s weather: Sunny today and warmer, high of 38

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Monday’s Weather
Daily Forecast for Dec. 13-Dec. 17, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next Friday a coastal storm with rain and or snow, if snow several inches of snow is possible into Saturday. But the weather gets even more exciting from the 18th through the end of the month with the possibility of snow!
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –. Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 20. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today – Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report