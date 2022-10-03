Monday’s weather: Sunny skies and cool crisp sleeping weather, with a high of 60, overnight of 38

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

High pressure builds in from the north through tomorrow providing for sunny skies and cool crisp nights. High temperatures look too warm into the mid-70s by Thursday, great weather for viewing fall foliage.

Areas of frost will be possible in low spots for tonight for Hillsborough and interior Rockingham counties.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 3-Oct. 7

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 60 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Some sun. High 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Clouding up with showers late. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Few showers. High 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Sunny and nice. High 76 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 73 Winds: W 5-1h0 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: WNW 5-10 mp