Monday’s weather: Sunny skies and cool crisp sleeping weather, with a high of 60, overnight of 38

Today's Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Monday’s Weather
High pressure builds in from the north through tomorrow providing for sunny skies and cool crisp nights. High temperatures look too warm into the mid-70s by Thursday, great weather for viewing fall foliage.
Areas of frost will be possible in low spots for tonight for Hillsborough and interior Rockingham counties.
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 3-Oct. 7
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 5 above in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
