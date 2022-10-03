Monday’s weather: Sunny skies and cool crisp sleeping weather, with a high of 60, overnight of 38

Sunday, October 2, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Today's Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

 

Monday’s Weather

High pressure builds in from the north through tomorrow providing for sunny skies and cool crisp nights. High temperatures look too warm into the mid-70s by Thursday, great weather for viewing fall foliage.

Areas of frost will be possible in low spots for tonight for Hillsborough and interior Rockingham counties.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 3-Oct. 7

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 60 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun. High 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clouding up with showers late. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Few showers. High 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny and nice. High 76 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 73 Winds: W 5-1h0 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: WNW 5-10 mp

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A dry stretch of weather through this weekend with highs in the mid-70s on Thursday.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 5 above in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

 

