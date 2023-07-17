Monday’s weather: Sunny, hot and muggy with a high of 90

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Monday’s Weather
Some sun, hot, and humid weather is expected today, but no rain. The high of 90 will feel like 95 thanks to the humidity.
Flash Flooding
Sunday’s downpours set a record 2.44″ breaking the old record of 1.30″ set in 1961.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Wednesday & Thursday is dry before our active weather pattern returns for the weekend.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly cloudy until noon, then mostly sunny. Patchy fog.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
Winds: South winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 67.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 06:22 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 12:15 PM.
