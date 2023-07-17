Monday’s weather: Sunny, hot and muggy with a high of 90

Sunday, July 16, 2023
Sunday, July 16, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

Some sun, hot, and humid weather is expected today, but no rain. The high of 90 will feel like 95 thanks to the humidity.

Flash Flooding

Sunday’s downpours set a record 2.44″ breaking the old record of 1.30″ set in 1961.

Today: Some sun, hot, & muggy. High 90 (feel like 95) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds, warm, and muggy. Low 71 Winds: SW 5-10mph
Tuesday: Some sun, very warm, and muggy with a late-day thunderstorm. High 87 (feel like 92) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Evening thunderstorm; becoming partly cloudy, & humid. Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a little less humid. High 85 (feel like 86) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & clouds; a bit more humid. High 84 (feel like 88) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Humid, some sun & clouds with an afternoon thunderstorm. High 81 (feel like 84) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 66 Winds: ESE5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Wednesday & Thursday is dry before our active weather pattern returns for the weekend.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy until noon, then mostly sunny. Patchy fog.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: South winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 67.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 06:22 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 12:15 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 76 degrees.

