Monday’s weather: Sunny, hot and humid, high near 90

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Today Labor Day is sunny, hot, and humid with a high near 90 feeling more like the 4th of July!

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 4–8

Labor Day: Sunny, hot, and humid; start of a heat wave. High Near 90 (feel like 93) Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clear and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light and Variable
Tuesday: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 90 (feel like 98) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Hazy sun, hot, and humid High 92 (feel like 97) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: NNW 5-0 mph
Thursday: Some sun, hot, and humid. High 92 (feel like 97) Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 67 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, very warm, and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 88 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Warm & humid with some spot thunderstorms. Low 69 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

The Heat Is On

The first week of September will feel like the middle of summer with a heat wave. Labor Day Monday near 90 degrees, Tuesday 90 degrees, Wednesday 92 degrees, and Thursday 92 degrees.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Friday through the weekend it will be humid with temperatures in the 80s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly Sunny.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 80.

Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.4 feet (MLLW) 09:24 AM. High 9.7 feet (MLLW) 03:23 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Light and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 70 degrees.

