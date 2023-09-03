Monday’s weather: Sunny, hot and humid, high near 90

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.