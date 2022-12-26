Monday’s weather: Sunny, high of 32, overnight low of 24

Our last week of December looks to be dry and milder by Thursday into New Year’s Weekend. The outlook for New Year’s Eve is mild with some clouds & showers around midnight temperatures near 50 with a south wind at 10-15+ mph.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs around 14. West winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 60 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 36 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 18. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.