Monday’s weather: Sunny, high of 32, overnight low of 24

High pressure will bring sunny & dry weather today and last for the week with a gradual warming trend. New Year`s weekend will be mild but could also be rainy as low-pressure approaches from the Ohio Valley.

Today: Mostly sunny. High 32 (feel like 26) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 35 (feel like 28) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low around 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 37 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun & milder. High 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 50 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable

Our last week of December looks to be dry and milder by Thursday into New Year’s Weekend. The outlook for New Year’s Eve is mild with some clouds & showers around midnight temperatures near 50 with a south wind at 10-15+ mph.

Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs around 14. West winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 60 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 36 below.

Today – Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 18. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.

 

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

