Monday’s weather: Sunny, cold and breezy with a high of 35

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Monday’s Weather
For President’s Day dry and breezy with highs in the middle 30s but feeling like it’s in the low 20s.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 19-23
Weather Alerts
For the last week of February, temperatures will average above the normal high of 39 degrees.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 11…except around 6 above at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 40 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 9 to 19 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 29 below.
