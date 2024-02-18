Monday’s weather: Sunny, cold and breezy with a high of 35

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 11…except around 6 above at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 40 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 9 to 19 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 29 below.