Monday's weather: Sunny, cold and breezy with a high of 35

Sunday, February 18, 2024
Monday’s Weather

For President’s Day dry and breezy with highs in the middle 30s but feeling like it’s in the low 20s.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 19-23

President’s Day: Sunny, cold, & breezy. High 35 (feel like 23) Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 17 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny & not as cold. High 39 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 43 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mainly cloudy & mild. High 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Periods of showers. High 44 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Early showers with clearing late. Low 27 (feel like 14) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

For the last week of February, temperatures will average above the normal high of 39 degrees. 814temp.new scaled

Sunny & cold next weekend with a high in the 30s.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 11…except around 6 above at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 40 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 9 to 19 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 29 below.

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

