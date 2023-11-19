Monday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cold, high of 39

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, November 19, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

High-pressure moves in today giving us sunny & cold conditions with highs in the upper 30s, but with a busy breeze, it will feel like 30.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 20–24

Today: Sunny, breezy, & cold. High 39 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & cold. Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Snow (1-3″) to sleet to rain. Low 33 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Morning rain (.50″), breezy, and mild with some afternoon sun. High 48 Winds: ESE to N 10-15+ mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 28 (feel like 19) Winds: NW 5-15+ mph
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 44 (feel like 37) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear, breezy, & cold. Low 27 (feel like 17) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday: Morning clouds with afternoon clouds. High 47 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix late. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alerts

Wintry precipitation is possible Tuesday night with 1-3″ of snow before it changes to sleet to rain into Wednesday morning and with busy Thanksgiving travel occurring this will be a storm to keep an eye on.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week the last week of November will be dry with temperatures in the 40s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs 11 to 21. Northwest winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 26 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

 

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts