Monday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cold, high of 39

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs 11 to 21. Northwest winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 26 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023