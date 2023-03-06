Monday’s weather: Sunny and windy, high of 49

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Monday’s Weather

Today high pressure builds in but with low pressure retrograding near the Canadian Maritimes gusty northwest winds are expected. A weak system may bring some snow showers tomorrow.

Weather Trivia Last year at this time we had 38.1″ of snow this year 43.5″. Average to date should be 66.2″. This winter we are 5.4″ of snow above last year but are 22.7″ below average snowfall to date. 5-Day Outlook, March 6-10 Today: Morning sun with some afternoon clouds and windy. High 49 (feel like 39) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 26 (feels like 20) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tuesday: Cloudy and colder with snow showers (1-2″). High 37 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Wednesday: Breezy with clouds and sun. High 45 (feel like 38) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Some clouds. Low 31 Winds: NW 10-15 mph \ Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 42 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday: Morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Increasing clouds. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching

No big storms in the forecast for the work week. Good sap-flowing weather this week with cold nights and mild days! A potential storm sometime this weekend with some snow.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 65 to 75 mph… except northwest 80 to 100 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. High