Monday’s weather: Sunny and windy, high of 47

Sunday, March 17, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, March 17, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Monday’s Weather

Today for the last full day of Winter will be windy with some sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s but feeling like it’s around 40 degrees.

weather graphic 2 16

5-Day Outlook, March 18-22

Today: Windy with some sunshine. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: W 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 32 (feel like 26) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
First Day of Spring: Windy with some sun & clouds. High 45 (feel like 36) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Some clouds & breezy. Low 29 (feel like 27) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Lots of clouds and breezy with some spot afternoon rain showers. High 47 (feel like 41) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a passing flurry. Low 27 (feel like 17) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday: A cold wind with a mix of sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: WNW 15-25 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear & breezy. Low 22 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. High 39 (feel like 35) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & cold with snow (2-4″) late. Low 31 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Solar eclipse weather outlook

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 50. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Screenshot 2024 03 12 at 9.31.14 PM

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of Spring will bring rain and or snow!!! If it’s snow it could be the biggest snowstorm we’ve had this year.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

download 1 e1708912274396

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts