Monday’s weather: Sunny and windy, high of 47

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!