Monday’s weather: Sunny and windy, high of 47

Monday’s Weather
Today for the last full day of Winter will be windy with some sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s but feeling like it’s around 40 degrees.
5-Day Outlook, March 18-22
Solar eclipse weather outlook
The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 50. We'll keep you up to date on the forecast here.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.
