Monday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, great day to catch up on your leaf-raking

Monday’s Weather
High pressure overhead will provide a great day for raking leaves. Sunny and warmer with a high of 60 along with a light wind.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 8 – Nov. 12
Today: Sunny & milder High 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clear Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & mild High 65 Winds: W 5-10mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds High 62 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Veterans Day: Mix of sun & clouds High 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy & mild Low 43 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy and mild with some showers High 60 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Showery periods and mild Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our dry stretch of weather will come to an end by weeks end. Look for a cooling trend next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!