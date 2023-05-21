Monday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high around 70

Below: Your weather outlook delivered in two minutes.
Monday’s Weather
Today mostly if not entirely sunny skies are expected. With high-pressure building into the region from the north, winds will diminish and allow a sea breeze to develop along the coast. High temperatures will thus warm into the 60s to near 70 in most places, however, cooler conditions will de
5-Day Forecast May 22-26
Today: Mostly sunny & nice. High Around 70 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a spot shower late. High 79 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds with a few showers Low 48 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun & clouds along with cooler conditions. High 64 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: N 5-15 mph
Friday: Clouding up. High 69 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy with some rain late. Low 51 NE 5-10 mph
Rain Record-breaker
Saturday’s rainstorm set a record with 1.67″ of rain breaking the old record of 0.96″ set in 1997.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
It now looks like an upper-level low will develop over New England for the Memorial Day weekend. Some moisture will ride northward with periods of showers looking more likely than not during this timeframe.
Weather in the News
An item of note for this week is the ongoing wildfire smoke arriving from Alberta. Given the upper-level northwesterly flow on the northern side of the high, it`s likely periods of smoke will transit through New England, which will have an effect on high temperatures and result in some hazy conditions.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning.
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Sunny.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 60.
Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 51 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
East winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School.
