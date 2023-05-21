Monday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high around 70

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 60.

Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 51 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.2 feet (MLLW) 08:20 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 02:18 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

East winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.