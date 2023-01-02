Monday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 50

Friday : Cloudy with the potential for snow. High 33 Winds: N5-15 mph

Thursday : Cloudy and colder with a few flurries. High 38 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday will be turning colder with a few flurries. Potential for measurable snow on Friday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.