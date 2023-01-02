Monday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 50

Weather Watch Video Forecast

Monday’s Weather

Today will be another mild day with highs near 50 along with some sunshine. Tomorrow will be mild with some rain.

Daily Forecast for Jan. 2, 2022-Jan. 6, 2023

Today: Some sun & mild. High Near 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Cloudy & mild with rain (.35″). High 50 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Few showers & mild. Low 47 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer. High 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with showers. Low 35 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and colder with a few flurries. High 38 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy with the potential for snow. High 33 Winds: N5-15 mph
Friday night: Snow tapering to flurries. Low 25 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thursday will be turning colder with a few flurries. Potential for measurable snow on Friday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.

 

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

