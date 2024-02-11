Monday’s weather: Sunny and mild, high of 48, with snow starting late and into Tuesday

Today will be another mild day with highs in the upper 40s with lots of sunshine.

Snow Forecast

Heavy snowstorm expected with snow starting at 2 a.m. Tuesday and ending at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Snow totals 7-12″. Tuesday morning commute will be a slow one with snow-covered roads.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING.

WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater than 6 inches possible.

WHERE: Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: From late Monday night through Tuesday evening.

IMPACTS: Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Periods of moderate and heavy snow will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates here on INK LINK.