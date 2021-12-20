Monday’s weather: Sunny and cold + weekend snow totals – and some Christmas Eve snow?

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway

December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 30 mph increasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.