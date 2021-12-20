Monday’s weather: Sunny and cold + weekend snow totals – and some Christmas Eve snow?

Sunday, December 19, 2021

Monday’s Weather

High pressure is our friend for the last day of fall and the short work week. Today will be sunny and cold along with lighter winds compared to yesterday.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 20 – Dec. 23

Today: Mostly sunny & cold. High 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday (First day of Winter): Mix of sun & clouds. High 38 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 17 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a snow shower (Tr-1″). High 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 21 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 32 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low: 19 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas eve day: Partly sunny. High 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas eve night: Cloudy with late snow (2-3″) for Santa! Low 24 Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Snowfall Totals as of Dec. 19 at 7 a.m.

Belknap County:

  • Meredith 8.5″
  • New Hampton 8.5″
  • Sanbornton 7.5″
  • Laconia 6″
  • Belmont 5″

Caroll County:

  • East Sandwich 7.8″
  • Wolfeboro 7.5″
  • Bartlett 7″
  • Madison 7″
  • Ossipee 6.5″
  • North Conway 5.8″

Cheshire County

  • Keene 2.4″
  • Marlborough 1.5″
  • Spofford 1.5″
  • Ringe 1″

Coos County

  • Whitefield 6.1″
  • Jefferson 6.1″
  • Colebrook 5.5″
  • Lancaster 5.5″
  • Pittsburg 5″
  • Pinkham Notch 4.3″

Grafton County

  • Bristol 8.5″
  • Hanover 8.5″
  • Campton 8″
  • Ashland 7.5″

Hillsborough County

  • Manchester 5″
  • Bedford 4″
  • Francestown 4″
  • Peterborough 4″
  • New Boston 3.8″
  • Amherst 2.7″
  • Hudson 2″
  • Temple 2″

Merrimack County

  • Danbury 8″
  • Northfield 7″
  • Concord 6.4″
  • New London 5.5″
  • Bow 4.8″
  • Pittsfield 4.5″
  • Henniker 4.3″
  • Contoocook 3.7″
  • Chichester 3.5″

Rockingham County

  • Rye 4.8″
  • Kingston 4.5″
  • Northwood 4.5″
  • Stratham 4.3″
  • Derry 4″
  • Deerfield 3.5″
  • Windham 3″
  • Exeter 2.7″
  • Londonderry 2.5″

Sullivan County

  • Cornish 5.5″
  • Newport 4.3″
  • Unity 4″
  • Claremont 2.5″

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The 5 days before Christmas forecast: Periods of snow (1-3″) that may mix with rain late.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway

December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 30 mph increasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

weather spotter

