Monday’s weather: Sunny and breezy with colder temps moving in, high of 43

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Monday’s Weather
After a record high of 74 on Saturday, cooler-than-normal weather persists today, with highs in the low 40s, about 10 degrees cooler than normal. Blustery with northwest winds of 10-20 mph making it feel like the mid-30s. Ample sunshine today should help offset the chilly and blustery conditions.
Snow Atop Mount Washington…
Off-and-on snow showers today with an inch or more of snow in the White Mountains. The snow guns will be running all week with natural snow moving in on Wednesday with 7-9″ possible. Looking like ski season may be starting before Thanksgiving weekend!
Daily Forecast for Nov. 14-18, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next weekend it will get colder with highs only in the 30s. With some snow possible next Monday!
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured with 1-2″ of snow. Highs 13 to 23. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured with 1-2″ of snow. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.