Monday’s weather: Sunny and breezy with colder temps moving in, high of 43

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend it will get colder with highs only in the 30s. With some snow possible next Monday!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured with 1-2″ of snow. Highs 13 to 23. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured with 1-2″ of snow. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.