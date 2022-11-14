Monday’s weather: Sunny and breezy with colder temps moving in, high of 43

Sunday, November 13, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, November 13, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

After a record high of 74 on Saturday, cooler-than-normal weather persists today, with highs in the low 40s, about 10 degrees cooler than normal. Blustery with northwest winds of 10-20 mph making it feel like the mid-30s. Ample sunshine today should help offset the chilly and blustery conditions.

Snow Atop Mount Washington…

Off-and-on snow showers today with an inch or more of snow in the White Mountains. The snow guns will be running all week with natural snow moving in on Wednesday with 7-9″ possible. Looking like ski season may be starting before Thanksgiving weekend!

Daily Forecast for Nov. 14-18, 2022

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 43 (feel like 35) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Low 23 (feel like 19) Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Increasing clouds High 42 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with snow (.5-1″) after midnight. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Snow to rain (.50″) and cold. High 41Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Rain showers with some clearing late. Low 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cold with clouds and sun. High 44 (feel like 36) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear and very cold. Low 25 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 42 (feel like 34) Winds: WSW10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear and very cold. Low 22 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend it will get colder with highs only in the 30s. With some snow possible next Monday!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured with 1-2″ of snow. Highs 13 to 23. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured with 1-2″ of snow. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts