Monday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 82

Today: Some sun and breezy with decreasing humidity during the afternoon with a stray shower possible. High 82 Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy, and less humid. Low 62 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a comfortable breeze. High 90 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 66 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 92 (feel like 94) Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Expect a couple of strong thunderstorms in the evening; apart from that, it will be cloudy, warm, and humid. Be aware that thunderstorms may produce hail and damaging winds. Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Some sun, breezy, and turning less humid. High 84 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 80 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy & comfortably cool. Low 57 Winds: SSE 5-20 mph