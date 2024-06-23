Monday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 82

Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 92 (feel like 94) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Expect a couple of strong thunderstorms in the evening; apart from that, it will be cloudy, warm, and humid. Be aware that thunderstorms may produce hail and damaging winds. Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, breezy, and turning less humid. High 84 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
The final week of June is anticipated to be dry, with temperatures soaring into the 80s, and Tuesday and Wednesday could see the mercury hitting 90 degrees.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The outlook for the 4th of July indicates hazy, hot, and humid conditions with a high of 90 degrees.
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected, with some possibly producing small hail. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 60s. Westerly winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. The likelihood of rain is 60 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected, with some possibly producing small hail. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Westerly winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. There is a 70 percent chance of rain.
Hit the Beach
Weather: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 71 degrees.
