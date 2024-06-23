Monday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 82

Sunday, June 23, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Expect some sunshine and a breeze with humidity levels dropping in the afternoon. There’s a chance of an isolated shower. The high will be around 82 degrees.

5-Day Forecast June 24-28

Today: Some sun and breezy with decreasing humidity during the afternoon with a stray shower possible. High 82 Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy, and less humid. Low 62 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a comfortable breeze. High 90 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 66 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 92 (feel like 94) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Expect a couple of strong thunderstorms in the evening; apart from that, it will be cloudy, warm, and humid. Be aware that thunderstorms may produce hail and damaging winds. Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, breezy, and turning less humid. High 84 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy & comfortably cool. Low 57 Winds: SSE 5-20 mph

What’s Ahead

The final week of June is anticipated to be dry, with temperatures soaring into the 80s, and Tuesday and Wednesday could see the mercury hitting 90 degrees.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for the 4th of July indicates hazy, hot, and humid conditions with a high of 90 degrees.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected, with some possibly producing small hail. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 60s. Westerly winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. The likelihood of rain is 60 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected, with some possibly producing small hail. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Westerly winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. There is a 70 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

  • Weather: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers.
  • UV Index: High.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
  • Winds: Southwest winds around 10 mph.
  • Water Temperature: 62 degrees.
  • Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.5 feet (MLLW) 08:01 AM. High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 02:00 PM.

Jump in a Lake

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 71 degrees.

