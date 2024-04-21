Monday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 53

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 30…except in the lower 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 16 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 4 below in the morning.