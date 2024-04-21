Monday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 53

Sunday, April 21, 2024
Rick Gordon

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Sunny, breezy, and cool with a high of 53 degrees.

5-Day Outlook, April 22-April 26

Today: Sunny, breezy, & cool. High 53 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 30 (early vegetation can be damaged by a frost/freeze) Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Breezy & miler with lots of sunshine. High 63 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Low 43 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with some showers (.20″). High 56 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Clearing, windy, and colder. Low 30 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Thursday: Sunny and windy. High 55 Winds: NW 15-20 mph
Thursday night: Clear & cold. Low 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mainly sunny & warmer. High 61 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 37 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Protect Your Seedlings from Jack Frost

Frosty mornings will mean trouble for plants tonight and Wednesday night for early vegetation that can be damaged by a frost and freeze.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The last weekend in April will feature some sun with highs in the 60s and possibly hitting 70 on Sunday.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 30…except in the lower 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 16 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 4 below in the morning.

