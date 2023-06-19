Monday’s weather: Some sun with a spot shower, high of 72

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

A few weak disturbances may be the cause for a spot shower today and a few showers tomorrow. A return to warmer conditions for the first day of Summer on Wednesday, with summer heat Thursday into the start of the weekend.

5-Day Forecast June 19-June 23

Today: Some sun with a spot shower. High 72 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower late. Low 57 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 70 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday (Summer Solstice): Hazy sun and warmer; hazy skies due to high altitude smoke from distant fires. High 79 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Low 59 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. High 90 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear, more humid & milder. Low 66 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Lots of sun, hot, and humid. High 92 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Few clouds, mild, and humid. Low 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Could hit 90 degrees on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday making it our first heat wave of the summer.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Some sun with a spot shower.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 7:21 AM EDT. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 1:17 PM

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Light and variable winds become southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 65 degrees.

