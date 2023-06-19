Monday’s weather: Some sun with a spot shower, high of 72

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Some sun with a spot shower.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 7:21 AM EDT. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 1:17 PM

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole