Monday’s weather: Some sun, high humidity and – surprise – spot showers possible

Monday, July 19, 2021

Monday’s Weather

An upper-level disturbance from the west will move across New Hampshire today. This will result in a spot shower. Tomorrow will be warmer and humid with some sunshine.

5-Day Outlook July 19 – July 23

Today: Some sun & humid with a spot shower High 76 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun & humid High 88 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & humid with afternoon thunderstorms High 78 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Early thunderstorm then partial clearing & humid Low 63 Winds: Light NW
Thursday: Mix sun & clouds, less humid High 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mix sun & clouds with a spot shower or thunderstorm High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Mainly dry, cooler and less humid Thursday. Unsettled weather pattern returns Friday into next weekend.

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny. Spotty showers.
  • UV Index: Moderate.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
  • Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
  • Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
  • Water temperature: 63 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 08:19 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 02:34 PM.

