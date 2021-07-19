Monday’s weather: Some sun, high humidity and – surprise – spot showers possible

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Monday’s Weather
An upper-level disturbance from the west will move across New Hampshire today. This will result in a spot shower. Tomorrow will be warmer and humid with some sunshine.
5-Day Outlook July 19 – July 23
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Mainly dry, cooler and less humid Thursday. Unsettled weather pattern returns Friday into next weekend.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny. Spotty showers.
- UV Index: Moderate.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
- Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
- Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
- Water temperature: 63 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 08:19 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 02:34 PM.
