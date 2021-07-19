Monday’s weather: Some sun, high humidity and – surprise – spot showers possible

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

An upper-level disturbance from the west will move across New Hampshire today. This will result in a spot shower. Tomorrow will be warmer and humid with some sunshine.

5-Day Outlook July 19 – July 23

Today: Some sun & humid with a spot shower High 76 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Some sun & humid High 88 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Some sun & humid with afternoon thunderstorms High 78 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Early thunderstorm then partial clearing & humid Low 63 Winds: Light NW Thursday: Mix sun & clouds, less humid High 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mix sun & clouds with a spot shower or thunderstorm High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Mainly dry, cooler and less humid Thursday. Unsettled weather pattern returns Friday into next weekend. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Mostly sunny. Spotty showers.

: Mostly sunny. Spotty showers. UV Index : Moderate.

: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the lower 80s.

: In the lower 80s. Winds : West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

: West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 1 foot.

: Around 1 foot. Water temperature : 63 degrees.

: 63 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 08:19 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 02:34 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!