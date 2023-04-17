Monday’s weather: Showers and cooler, high of 55

Weather Watch Video
Monday’s Weather
Today a cold front will move through New Hampshire later this afternoon bringing periods of showers with highs in the mid-50s.
5-Day Outlook, April 17-21
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
This weekend those famous April showers show up.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 30 mph increasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.