Monday’s weather: Showers and cooler, high of 55

Weather Watch Video

Monday’s Weather

Today a cold front will move through New Hampshire later this afternoon bringing periods of showers with highs in the mid-50s.

5-Day Outlook, April 17-21 Today: Periods of showers & cool. High 55 Winds: E 5-10 mph Tonight: Early showers then mostly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds with a brief shower. High Near 60 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Partial clearing late. Low 39 Winds: W 10-15 mph Wednesday: Breezy with some clouds & sun. High 56 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 38 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Thursday: Some sun & clouds. High 63 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 41 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Friday: Mix of sun & clouds. High Near 70 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Friday night: Showers developing late. Low 45 Winds: SE 5-5 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend those famous April showers show up.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 30 mph increasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.