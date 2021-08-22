Monday’s weather: Remnants of Henri brings heavy rain, gusty winds

Monday’s Weather

The remnants of Henri will remain over New Hampshire into tomorrow morning. Locally heavy showers or thunderstorms are possible with gusty winds in some of the showers.

Weather Alert

TROPICAL RAINSTORM HENRI DETAILS
ENDS 4 a.m. Tuesday
FORECASTED IMPACTS
Peak sustained winds 15 mph
Peak Wind Gusts 25 mph
Total Rainfall 1-2 ” NH

5-Day Outlook Aug. 23 – Aug. 27

Today: Some wind, periods of rain & an afternoon thunderstorm (.50″) from Tropical Rainstorm Henri High 81 Winds: ESE 10-15 with gusts 25 mph

Tonight: Some rain (.50″) from Tropical rainstorm Henri Low 70 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds; warmer & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 89 (feel like 94) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear, warm & humid Low 69 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid High 90 (feel like 96) Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday Night: Clear, warm & humid Low 71 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun, hot & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 92 (fell like 96) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear, warm and humid Low 70 Winds: WNW5-10 mph

Friday: Mix sun & clouds; not as hot and turning less humid High 83 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable Low 59 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A summery pattern with highs into the 90s for Wednesday & Thursday with a few bouts of spot showers and thunderstorms.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain (.50″).
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: NNE 15-20 with a gust to 30 mph
Surf Height: 3 to 4 feet.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Moderate. Rip currents continue to build! * Moderate Risk – A moderate risk of rip currents implies that individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 06:53 AM. High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 12:48 PM.

