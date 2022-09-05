Monday’s weather: Rain will stall out over New England today, with a high of 65

WATCH: Today’s weather forecast.
Monday’s Weather
Today a front will stall over southern New England providing a cool, cloudy, and rainy Labor Day.
If you’re heading out today give yourself some extra time for rainy travel conditions. Rounds of rain could result in minor flooding of urban, low-lying, and poorly drained areas.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 5-Sept. 9
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Cloudy with rainy periods.
U.V. Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-60s.
Wind: Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 to 3 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 06:50 AM Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 01:05 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Showers likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 73 degrees.