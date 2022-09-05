Monday’s weather: Rain will stall out over New England today, with a high of 65

Sunday, September 4, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
WATCH: Today’s weather forecast.

Monday’s Weather

Today a front will stall over southern New England providing a cool, cloudy, and rainy Labor Day.

If you’re heading out today give yourself some extra time for rainy travel conditions. Rounds of rain could result in minor flooding of urban, low-lying, and poorly drained areas.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 5-Sept. 9

Labor Day: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain (.50″). High 65 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with periods of rain (.50″). Low: 57 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy with some morning showers. High 69 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some clearing. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. High 78 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 82 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 85 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will average above normal Thursday into the weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Cloudy with rainy periods.

U.V. Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-60s.

Wind: Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 to 3 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 06:50 AM Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 01:05 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Showers likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 73 degrees.

 

