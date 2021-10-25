Monday’s weather: Rain moves in, followed by winds, a high of 49

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Monday’s Weather

Rain with a strengthening northeasterly wind, especially along the coast. A round of more significant rain and stronger northeasterly winds arrives tomorrow and lingers into Wednesday morning. Be aware when driving or walking that wet leaves can be as slick as ice.

Weather Alert

Coastal storm moving in Tuesday into Wednesday morning with heavy rain & wind. Heavy rain could cause some flooding along with coastal flooding, beach erosion and power outages with winds gusting between 40 to 60 mph.

5-Day Outlook Oct. 25 – Oct. 29