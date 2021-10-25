Monday’s weather: Rain moves in, followed by winds, a high of 49

Monday’s Weather
Rain with a strengthening northeasterly wind, especially along the coast. A round of more significant rain and stronger northeasterly winds arrives tomorrow and lingers into Wednesday morning. Be aware when driving or walking that wet leaves can be as slick as ice.
Weather Alert
Coastal storm moving in Tuesday into Wednesday morning with heavy rain & wind. Heavy rain could cause some flooding along with coastal flooding, beach erosion and power outages with winds gusting between 40 to 60 mph.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 25 – Oct. 29
Today: Cloudy & cool with periods of rain (.35″) High 49 Winds: NE 5-10+ mph
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain (.70″) with Low 46 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Windy with periods of rain, heavy at times (1.5″ of rain) High 55 Winds: ENE 15-25+ mph
Tuesday night: Windy with periods of rain (1″) Low 50 Winds: NE 15-25+ mph
Wednesday: Morning rain with some afternoon sun High 54 Winds: NE 10-15+ mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 46 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun & clouds High 57 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy High 55 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with showers late Low 48 Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Two rare fall nor’easters, ‘miserable’ weather to mark final week of October. The first Tuesday into Wednesday morning and the second Saturday into Sunday morning.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
