Monday’s weather: Rain moves in at lunch-time and stays into the night, high in the 40s

Monday’s Weather
Another low-pressure system brings rain by lunch lasting into the first half of tonight. Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the low 40s.
Sunday’s Record-Breaker
High yesterday in Manchester was 65 breaking the old record of 57 set in 1935. High yesterday in Concord was 60 not breaking the record of 64 in 1876.
5-Day Outlook March 7- March 11
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Some snow (1″) changing to rain on Friday. Beware the Ides of March!
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Snow. Freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 50 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 75 mph become southwest and decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above