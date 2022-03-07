Monday’s weather: Rain moves in at lunch-time and stays into the night, high in the 40s

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Snow. Freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 50 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 75 mph become southwest and decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above