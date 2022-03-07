Monday’s weather: Rain moves in at lunch-time and stays into the night, high in the 40s

Monday’s Weather

Another low-pressure system brings rain by lunch lasting into the first half of tonight. Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the low 40s.

Sunday’s Record-Breaker

High yesterday in Manchester was 65 breaking the old record of 57 set in 1935. High yesterday in Concord was 60 not breaking the record of 64 in 1876.

5-Day Outlook March 7- March 11

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain by afternoon. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Early rain followed by partial clearing. Low 34 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 43 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 45 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and milder. High 52 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Snow (1″) to rain. High 40 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 36 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some snow (1″) changing to rain on Friday. Beware the Ides of March!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Snow. Freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 50 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 75 mph become southwest and decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above

