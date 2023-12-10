Monday’s weather: Rain makes way for afternoon sun, high of 42

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
<
Monday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook, Dec. 11 – 15
Weather Alert
The week before Christmas all through New Hampshire temperatures will average above normal with precipitation below normal.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain in the morning changing to snow (4-8″). Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 35 mph increasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 15 below in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain in the morning changing to snow (4-8″). Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the afternoon.
NH Ski Season 2023
Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.