Monday's weather: Rain makes way for afternoon sun, high of 42

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

Today rain ends & windy with some afternoon sun with highs in the lower 40s. Winds could gust to 40 mph making it feel like 25.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 11 – 15

Today: Rain ending (.40″) with afternoon sun & windy with gusts to 40 mph. High 42 (feel like 25) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph Tonight: Clear, breezy, & colder. Low 26 (feel like 17) Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 42 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cold breeze with a mix of sun & clouds. High 41 (feel like 33) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds & breezy. Low 21 (feel like 12) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 34 (feel like 25) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 28 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 50 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Friday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 37 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Alert

The week before Christmas all through New Hampshire temperatures will average above normal with precipitation below normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Tuesday through the weekend will be storm-free with temperatures warming to 50 degrees on Friday.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain in the morning changing to snow (4-8″). Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 35 mph increasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 15 below in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain in the morning changing to snow (4-8″). Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the afternoon.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

