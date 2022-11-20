Monday’s weather: Plentiful sunshine, high of 39 – plus your holiday travel outlook

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Today is colder than a normal day but with plentiful sunshine, it would also be a more pleasant day with lighter winds than yesterday. Highs should top out in the upper 30s. Winds begin to ramp up late afternoon into tonight.

Turkey-Day Travel Weather Map

Daily Forecast for Nov. 21-25, 2022

Today: Cold & breezy with some sun & clouds. Hight 39 (feel like 29) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Low 29 (feel like 22) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 45 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Sunny and mild; nice for traveling. High 49 Winds: WNW5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 46 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clouding up. Low 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday: Periods of rain. High 47 Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy and breezy with rain to showers. Low 44 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Black Friday some rain that will last into the start of next weekend.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs 14 to 24. West winds 35 to 45 mph… except west 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 45 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 28 below.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

 

