Monday’s weather: Partly to mostly cloudy, high of 81

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Today warm air remains in place with at least partial morning sunshine into midday before it turns cloudy with highs around 80. Tonight, turning more humid with showers late.

5-Day Forecast June 12-June 16

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 81 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Turning more humid with showers late. Low 62 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Humid with showers & a spot thunderstorm. High 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with evening thunderstorms. Low 57 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Lots of clouds & warmer with spotty showers & thunderstorms. High 77 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Thunderstorms early partly cloudy late. Low 57 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds with a hit-or-miss shower or thundershower. High 76 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix of sun & clouds with spotty thunderstorms. High 76 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Outlook for Father’s Day next Sunday some sun with a shower with highs in the upper 70s.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy.

UV Index: Moderate

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: South southeast 5-10 mph

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 56 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 07:03 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 01:34 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers by evening. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 63 degrees.

